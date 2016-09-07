GameMaker’s Humble Bundle offers big savings on development tools

Ever fancied making your own games? If so, the latest Humble Bundle—the Humble GameMaker Bundle—might be of interest to you.

Responsible for the likes of Undertale, Hotline Miami and Downwell, YoYo Games’ GameMaker Studio is a game creation suite which can ordinarily cost several hundred dollars/pounds with all its modules. For just $15 (around $11.23), however, the latest Humble Bundle’s top tier nets you GameMaker Studio Pro, an Android module, an iOS module, an HTML5 module and an Windows UWP module, as well as a selection GameMaker-made games and their source codes.

As is custom with the Humble Bundle tiered system, paying above the average price—$12.03 (about £9.01) at the time of writing—gets you a selection of games, their source codes, and the HTML5 module; while the base level is pay what you want, and returns a few games, their codes and the GameMaker Studio Pro on its own. As always, payments are split between developers, organisers and charity at your discretion.

Here’s a show reel featuring some of the games built from the software:

The Humble GameMaker Bundle is live right now and will run until September 20.