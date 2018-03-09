Frostpunk's new 'Serenity' trailer reveals an April release date

Developer 11 Bit Studios announced today that Frostpunk, the game about humanity's final, desperate bid for survival in a great frozen wasteland, will be out on April 24. To celebrate the launch date announcement, the studio also released a new cinematic teaser offering a gentle reminder of the risks of getting things wrong.

Frostpunk is set in an alt-history 19th century in which something, somewhere, has gone terribly wrong. The world is encased in ice, and humanity stands on the brink of extinction. As the ruler of the last city on Earth, you must build and expand your steam-powered citadel, establish rules and laws, harness resources, push back the cold, and send out expeditions in search of information, supplies, and other survivors. The primacy of survival means hard decisions will have to be made, but there will be consequences—for the city, and for you.

11 Bit Studios managing director Grzegorz Miechowski said the goal had been to get Frostpunk out earlier this year, but the developers opted to take more time.

"For us, production value is always the most important thing and a bug-free, carefully-balanced game is crucial to offer gamers the experience we want them to have," he said. "This War of Mine was a unique game about moral choices, and with Frostpunk, we are bringing this to a whole new level."

Frostpunk will be available on Steam, GOG, and Humble for $30. Physical aficionados can opt for a boxed "Victorian Edition," which will include a hardcover art book, for $35.