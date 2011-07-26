From Dust PC delayed until August

Gorgeous new god game, From Dust was due to come out tomorrow, but the giant hand of Ubisoft has plunged down from the heavens and flicked the release further into the future. Ubisoft told Joystiq that the PC version will now ship on August 17.

This is especially annoying because the XBox Live release is still on track for this week. From Dust was to be the highlight in a slim month of PC releases. Now it's coming out within a week of Deus Ex: Human Revolution. Still, it looks fantastic. Check out the developer diary above for a look at the spectacular terrain moulding tools.