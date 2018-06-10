Forza Horizon 4 is going to the UK, watch the trailer

Forza Horizon 4 has been announced, this time set in the UK.

Seasons and weather conditions are coming. Seasons and weather can change on a whim, but they're synchronized for all the players driving around the same open world. It's not clear what causes conditions to change in the open world, but it'll make events more varied and replayable than before.

Looks like we'll have some new vehicle types in the mix, too. It was hard to miss the massive hovercraft barreling across the road, but maybe you didn't catch the motorcycles near the end. It's all good news, as far as I'm concerned. Expanding Forza Horizon's already excellent driving sandbox seems like a nice way to iterate.

The presentation ended with a release date of October 2, 2018. Looks like we'll be heading across the pond soon.