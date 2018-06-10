Popular

Forza Horizon 4 is going to the UK, watch the trailer

By

Changing seasons, motorcycles, and hovercrafts are coming when Forza Horizon 4 releases this October.

Forza Horizon 4 has been announced, this time set in the UK. 

Seasons and weather conditions are coming. Seasons and weather can change on a whim, but they're synchronized for all the players driving around the same open world. It's not clear what causes conditions to change in the open world, but it'll make events more varied and replayable than before. 

Looks like we'll have some new vehicle types in the mix, too. It was hard to miss the massive hovercraft barreling across the road, but maybe you didn't catch the motorcycles near the end. It's all good news, as far as I'm concerned. Expanding Forza Horizon's already excellent driving sandbox seems like a nice way to iterate. 

The presentation ended with a release date of October 2, 2018. Looks like we'll be heading across the pond soon. 

James Davenport

At only 11 years old, James took apart his parents’ computer and couldn’t figure out how to put it back together again. As an Associate Editor, he’s embarked on a dangerous quest to solve Video Games. Wish him luck.
