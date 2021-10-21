Fortnite's first PvE tournament announced

The Fortnitemares Cup is set to shake things up in competitive mode. On Thursday, Epic Games announced the brand new, first-ever PvE tournament of its kind for Fortnite. Rather than facing off against other human players, you'll be squaring off against AI-controlled zombies in a horde rush-style mode.

I've really enjoyed playing Horde Rush mode in the past. The way it blends typical horde mode gameplay with a Fortnite twist (specifically the storm circle) is always entertaining, forcing you to think on your toes.

We've got all the details you need to know below.

What is Fortnitemares Cup?

Fortnitemares Cup is Fortnite's first-ever PvE (player vs. enemy) tournament. Historically, every previous Fortnite tournament has pitted individual competitors or squads against one another for the top prize.

For Fortnitemares Cup, you'll need a full squad of four players, and cannot fill with solo queue players. The format is Fortnite's pre-existing Horde Rush mode. Like other horde modes, it throws you into a random spot on the map and sends wave after wave of increasingly aggressive cube monsters at you. After a couple of short rounds, the storm circle your in will start to move across the map, requiring you to stay on your toes when it comes to steep hills and other obstacles.

You have five Horde Rush matches to earn as many points as you possibly can. Each 1,000 points you earn will score you 1 tournament point. Your cumulative score will be turned into the appropriate number of tournament points and place you on the leaderboard.

Don't worry if your first team eats dirt way too fast. You can squad up with different teammates for another try with no penalty. Qualifying winners will only win one prize, though, so don't think you can double up on rewards.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnitemares Cup rewards

Even if you only score a lower amount of points, it'll be pretty easy to earn cosmetic rewards during Fortnitemares Cup. Here's the full list of possible rewards and how many tournament points you need.

Loading Screen - 500 tournament points

Feeling Wrathful Spray - 1000 tournament points

Ghoul-d Game Emoticon - 2000 tournament points

When is Fortnitemares Cup?

Fortnitemares Cup starts on October 23 at 05:00 UTC. It ends on October 24 at 17:00 UTC.

Keep in mind that you'll also need to enable 2FA in Fortnite to be able to compete.