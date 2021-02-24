Fortnite is likely getting an Alien xenomorph skin

Fortnite season 5 might genuinely be the wildest thing ever, even with season 4 having been a gigantic ad for Marvel. The theme of "hunters" coming together from across the multiverse to do battle has resulted in some of the greatest/dumbest cross-franchise collaborations I've ever seen in a game marketed primarily (though not exclusively) to kids and teenagers.

Which is why it doesn't surprise me at all to tell you that the next major leak for Fortnite season 5 is a new skin based on Alien's xenomorph.

Yup, the acid bleeding, chest-bursting, face-caving xenomorph appears to be the next skin players will be able to purchase in Fortnite's item shop, following in the wake of its nemesis the Predator.

Data miner ShiinaBR uncovered a new portal image and sound effects that seem like they've been ripped straight from the original film's Nostromo spaceship.

New Portal Image + Sounds pic.twitter.com/fXb2RZdnNrFebruary 24, 2021 See more

Of particular note is the hissing/drooling sound effect that usually precedes a xenomorph attack. Fans of 2014's Alien Isolation will undoubtedly recall similar sounds before being yanked into a ceiling vent and ripped to shreds.

Other data miners have previously confirmed that the next skin would be male, which I guess makes sense if you think of classic Alien drones as males and the giant queen as their only female. An "extra large" skin file has also been spotted in recent days, which might indicate that the xenomorph skin could stand taller than the average humanoid skin.

(Image credit: Sega)

One final clue is the "space banana" text in a document sent out to YouTubers like Ali-A. The clues were meant to indicate future skins, and frankly, I don't know what a space banana might be other than the xeno's elongated skull. Time will tell on that one, though.

It'll also be interesting to see if a skin of Alien series protagonist Ripley will be included alongside the xenomorph. When Epic released the Terminator skin last month, it came alongside a skin of Sarah Connors. There's no info on anything like that though, so don't get your hopes up.

Either way, if the xenomorph comes to Fortnite, expect plenty of Aliens vs. Predator memes. Hey, it can't be any worse than Requiem.

How to get the Fortnite xenomorph skin

There's no official details on when the Alien skin will be coming to Fortnite, but odds are it will appear in the item shop for a limited time just like the rest of season 5's crossovers. Depending on how rare Epic feels like making it, it could cost anywhere between 1,200 to 2,000 V-bucks. We'll update this post as soon as more info is released.

Don't forget to check out our other Fortnite guides, including what's in next month's Fortnite Crew subscription.