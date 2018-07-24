Fortnite tweaks Slurp Juice, adds Compact SMG, reintroduces Playground mode

Fortnite's Playground mode returns on Wednesday—with new team select options that "let you and your squad set up team battles for practice and training." That's according to update v5.10, whose patch notes detail tweaks to its Slurp Juice healing item, and the introduction of the Compact SMG.

The latter is available in Epic and Legendary variants, uses Light Ammo and deals and 23-24 base damage. The Compact SMG also boasts a 50-round capacity and can be found in floor loot, chests, Supply Drops and Vending Machines. It looks like this:

The former, on the other hand, sort of sounds like Slurm but is almost certainly less addictive. Slurp now grants one health every 0.5 seconds—up to a total of 75. If the player's health is full, a shield will be granted instead.

Playground Mode is back, as detailed by Andy here, and its Birthday Event is go. "You can now find birthday cakes placed around the map with consumable slices next to them," explains the notes. "Enjoy those tasty treats. Cake slices give +5 health and +5 shield instantly when consumed. Complete three birthday even challenges to unlock a new emote, spray, and Backbling."

Birthday celebrations span both Battle Royale and Save the World, with the latter furthering its Canny Valley campaign. Thunder Route 99 and the new Arid Biome are ripe for exploring.

Check out Fortnite's update v5.10 in full this way. Moreover, Founders Pack owners can finally claim the free skins teased last year.