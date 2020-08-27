Fortnite season 4 is the Marvel-themed Nexus War, watch the trailer here

Fortnite season 4 is officially here, and of course Epic has a flashy new trailer to go along with it. The trailer for Nexus War features all the Marvel heroes Epic has confirmed are in the game, including the likes of Thor, Wolverine, Iron Man, and others. Check it out:

And here's the Battle Pass trailer:

Other characters shown include X-Men's Storm, Mystique, Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy, She-Hulk, and the villainous Doctor Doom.

Fortnite season 4 is certain to be one of Epic's biggest, at least from a marketing standpoint. Don't forget to check out the rest of our Fortnite guides and patch notes so you can start off your superhero journey on the right foot. Of course, don't forget that our friends who play on iOS are out of luck for now.