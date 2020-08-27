Fortnite Season 4: All mythic weapons locations

Fortnite season 4 and its Marvel event might not be for everyone, but it's certainly making for incredibly interesting mythic weapons. Rather than just special guns held by boss characters, each season 4 mythic weapon is actually themed on a Marvel character you can find in the season 4 battle pass.

Here's how to get every mythic weapon in Fortnite season 4 and how to use them:

(Image credit: Epic Games)

How to get mythic weapons in Fortnite season 4

Things are a little different this time around. Rather than traveling to a POI and defeating a boss like in season 3, you'll want to follow the Quin-Jets that rocket past the battle bus at the start of each match. They'll land in semi-random locations around the map, spawning Stark security bots that will fire on you just like marauders and guards from previous seasons.

You can spot each Quin-Jet either by the blue column of smoke emanating from them or by looking at the map for a small white jet icon.

Once you land there, take out the Stark bots (or just avoid them), and then look for the hovering robots holding small packages in the air. You'll need to shoot them down, then interact with the fallen loot, and they'll give you one of several mythic weapons.

The drops seem to be pretty random. About half of the boxes I've shot down have just had rare-tier weapons in it, which is nice, but not exactly preferred.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Groot's Bramble Shield

Groot's Bramble Shield, seen in the battle pass trailer, is a giant hamster ball made of tree branches/Groot's body (ew...) that can defend against enemy attacks and lightly damage enemies it hits. You can hop into the air with it, and cancel it early if you want. It lasts roughly six seconds.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Silver Surfer's Board

Silver Surfer's board, which can be found in those Quin-Jet crates, launches you into the air and automatically whips out a glider in the form of Silver Surfer's, what else, silver surfboard. It's great for escaping from a sticky situation. Silver Surfer's Board has a 25 second cooldown.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Doctor Doom's Mystical Bomb

Doctor Doom's big ol' bomb is basically a throwable projectile that does incredible damage. When I went up against Doom himself, he got me in one blast, although I may have been roughed up a bit already from his henchmen. It also has a 25 second cooldown.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Stark Industries Energy Rifle

Not specifically a mythic weapon, but certainly a decent one. These rifles are carried by the Stark robots that emerge from the Quin Jets around the map. The Stark rifle is a blue rarity weapon, and works a lot like a single-shot marksman rifle.