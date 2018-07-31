Fortnite reinstates guided missiles, adds 'Fly Explosives' Jetpack mode

As expected, Fortnite's guided missiles are back. Part of its v5.10 Content Update—which is "all about jetpacks, explosives, and complete cartoon chaos"—the weapon joins its new Fly Explosives limited time mode.

From back to front, Fly Explosives is an "explosives only" outing that equips players with Jetpacks—before blasting their foes from above. Floor Loot spawners will occasionally offer Jetpacks, explains the update's patch notes, which have increased fuel regen and decreased burn rates against their default counterparts. Likewise, Rocket Ammunition is capped at 120, while between-storm wait times have been reduced as players require time less scavenging time.

Moreover, Jetpacks have been added to the Playground LTM, and, as mentioned above, guided missiles return. Available in Epic and Legendary variants, the weapon's fuse duration has been cut from 18 to 15 seconds.

Movement speed has also been nerfed—down from 1100 to 1000; and reload times have been increased to 2.4/2.2. Explosions now damage structures with "no regard for line of sight," so says Epic, and player and structure damage has been cut down to 74/77 (from 105/110), and 400 (from 1100) respectively.

Save the World-ers welcome the new Spyglass Sniper Rifle. It looks like this:

And is described like this: "Husks don’t stand a chance against this newest addition to the Flintlock Weapon set. This powerful single shot sniper packs a punch, so hold on tight as you take aim and fire."

Check out Fortnite's v5.10 Content Update patch notes in full over here.