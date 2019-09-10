Fortnite Boogie Down mission: No Dancing sign locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite's Boogie Down challenges send you all across the map in the name of dance, and who are we to say no? One challenge tasks you with destroying three "no dancing" signs, and these little buggers can be hard to find. So let us guide you to each no dancing sign location so you can get back on your way to winning.

No dancing sign locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

No Dancing Sign #1

In the southwest portion of the snow biome, you'll find this one just on the edge of a sharp cliff.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

No Dancing Sign #2

Just a stone's throw from sign #1, but up the mountain and nestled between a tent and box.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

No Dancing Sign #3

Located just in front of the giant llama in the northwestern portion of the map.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

No Dancing Sign #4

Located just northwest of Salty Springs and up a hill.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

No Dancing Sign #5

Look for the corpse of the giant monster last season's mech fought, and then look for the tall rock formation nearby. The sign is on the second-highest area.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

No Dancing Sign #6

Located in the Pressure Plant, up on the highest extended platform over the center of the pit.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

No Dancing Sign #7

Located southeast of Paradise Palms, up on a large mesa, surrounded by cacti. Ouch.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

