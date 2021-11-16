Naruto and his ninja pals are now available in Fortnite

Naruto is finally available in Fortnite, after months of rumors, a confirmation, and lots and lots of teasing from Epic Games. The boy ninja who would become Hokage is now a Fortnite skin, along with his pals Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi.

It's one of Fortnite's biggest drops in the last year, with four characters and numerous cosmetics all available in the Fortnite item shop. Funnily enough, it's also Fortnite's first crossover with an anime franchise, showing that not even the battle royale juggernaut is safe from the weebs.

Take a look below at the new skins or watch the trailer above.

All in all, it's a pretty faithful adaptation. Thankfully these anime characters don't look like uncanny valley monstrosities like Fortnite's other cel-shaded skins.

Each skin also comes with a variant, except for Sasuke for some reason. He just gets his Shippuden-era outfit. Check them out in the gallery below.

While Sasuke doesn't get a secondary outfit, he does get the Sword of Kusanagi pickaxe.

Other Fortnite x Naruto cosmetics include:

Kurama Glider

Summoning Jutsu Emote

Ramen Break Emote

Shinobi Teamwork Loading Screen

Pizza Eating Jutsu Loading Screen

Pakkun Back Bling: Kakashi's smallest ninken.

Demon Wind Shuriken Back Bling: A shuriken with fearsome curved blades.

Hidden Leaf Cloak Back Bling: A warm cloak fit for going on missions.

Scroll Back Bling: Contains Techniques

Black Ops Sword Pickaxe: A sword used by the black ops.

Kunai Pickaxe (with Black variant Style): A sharp weapon favored by the shinobi.

Snake Sword: Sasuke's beloved sword.

Hidan's Scythe: The scythe of choice for curse rituals.

A personal favorite is easily the Kurama glider (seen above), based on the nine-tailed fox demon that Naruto was imbued with as an infant. It's a long story, but who doesn't want to surf on a giant monster?

As is usually the case, Epic is selling all of this in different bundles, including Naruto x Kakashi, Sasuke x Sakura, and then the Shinobi Gear Bundle comes with various cosmetics.

Fortnite x Naruto: Everything else you need to know

As part of the Fortnite x Naruto crossover, Epic is making a few changes around the game. First up, Kakashi is being added as an NPC who will dole out quests on a new punch card. Secondly, the paper bomb kunai is being added as a new weapon in battle royale matches. We'll have to wait and see if that changes up Fortnite's meta in any meaningful way.

Lastly, the hub in Creative Mode has been transformed into the Hidden Leaf Village AKA Konohagakure, Naruto's hometown. Check out the gallery below for a look.

Don't forget to check out our Fortnite guides for more quest walkthroughs and news on the latest skins.