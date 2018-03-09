Fortnite is coming to mobile and will support crossplay with PC

Epic Games announced today that Fortnite will release on iOS, with sign-ups for the first Invite Event opening on Monday. It's no surprise that Epic would want the game on mobile, but what's most surprising is that the iOS (and later, Android) version will support crossplay with PC.

And it's not a downsized edition, either: the iOS and Android versions will support the same 100-player Battle Royale mode currently available on PC. The announcement does specify "Battle Royale", by the way, so it looks like the original zombie horde mode won't be making the jump, at least not immediately.

In addition to crossplay with mobile, PC players will also be able to compete with players on Mac and PlayStation 4. The latter is interesting, as Sony has demonstrated reluctance to support crossplay as a standard feature for all its games. And what's even more interesting, is that there's no word of crossplay support with Xbox One, despite Microsoft's stated willingness to support the feature.

Additionally, Cross Progression will feature across all platforms, meaning you'll have one Fortnite account which can be accessed across PC, Mac, PS4 and iOS.

"We believe this is the future of games," Epic writes in its announcement. "The same game on all platforms. Console quality graphics and action. Play when you want, where you want."

There's no word on when the mobile versions will launch proper, nor on when crossplay support will launch, but sign-ups for the Invite Event on iOS are detailed here.