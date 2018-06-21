Where to find all 14 hungry gnomes in this week's Fortnite search challenge

VIDEO: Locations for all 14 hungry gnomes in Fortnite Season 4's Week 8 challenge

Week 8 of Fortnite Season 4 is here (and Fortnite Season 5 is just a few weeks away), and with it comes a challenge that tasks you with finding 14 hungry gnomes strewn about the map. Why? Because that Omega skin needs you more than you need it.

While you can find the hungry gnomes at most of Fortnite's fine dining establishments, we've scoured the map and found all 14 hungry gnome locations for easy feeding.

Take a look at the map below for a general idea about where to go, and watch the video for their exact locations.

