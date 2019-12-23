Where to dance under holiday trees in Fortnite

Where are the Fortnite holiday trees? The Fortnite Winterfest challenges are in full swing, and rockin' around the holiday tree is now mandatory, if you want those sweet rewards.

The festive roots have sprouted across the map, just waiting to see your favourite yuletides cosmetics and emotes. You'll need to dance around five Fortnite Christmas trees in order to complete this challenge, so I've gone ahead and laid out where they all are.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll recognize the holiday trees because they're basically 30-foot tall Christmas trees with lights, baubles, and maybe some loot chests around them. Just look for the festively-decorated tree surrounded near some plain ones, looking rather sad. They're nice and tall; you can't really mis them as you glide over each named area.

There are six in total, but you only need to use a dance emote near five to finish the challenge. As you can see from the map above, the Fortnite holiday trees locations are:

Near the central car park in Retail Row

Just north of the soccer pitch in Pleasant Park

On the north side of Holly Hedges, in the small garden

North of the Misty Meadows bridge

In Lazy Lake, just north of the sunken courtyard

South border of Salty Springs

