Fortnite: Hidden letter E location

The Fortnite week 8 loading screen has leaked a little early, giving us the letter E location to finish up the Alter Ego F-O-R-T-N-I-T-E challenge. Here's how to get the letter E, and what you'll need to do beforehand.

Fortnite letter E location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Week 8's loading screen features the hydro dam, located west of Lazy Lake. Here's the loading screen.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Check out the light pole on the left side of the dam. You'll find the letter E perched on top of it. All you should need to do is build a ramp up a dozen feet or so and you'll be able to grab it.

Remember though, you'll need to complete eight of the week 8 mission challenges before you'll be able to grab the letter E. This mission goes live later this week, one assumes Thursday since it's an early leak.

Need more help with the latest Fortnite challenges? We've got you covered. Here's where to find the Pipeman, Hayman, and Timber Tent. Here's where to find the orchard, and where to find the letter T as part of the Alter Ego mission. Here's the best Fortnite creative codes, too.