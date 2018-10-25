Where to find all 10 of Fortnite's flaming hoops

The flaming hoops are back! And yes, you'll still need to jump through. You'll need to jump through five of them to be precise, and only on the back of a shopping cart or ATK. We'll have to keep the quadcrasher parked for now. You fill up the meter? To make the search a swift one, we've found all 10 flaming hoop locations for you, as demonstrated in the video above by our friends at sister site GamesRadar.

For the general location of all 10 flaming rings, check out the map below.

