Fortnite 'Chapter 2' appears to have been leaked by Apple

Epic still hasn't revealed the release date of Fortnite Season 11, but an apparent leak from Apple's Italian App Store suggests some pretty huge changes are coming to the battle royale.

The now removed image popped up briefly in the App Store, displaying a trio of players looking out across a river, with what looks like boats—and a blurry building—off in the distance. It doesn't look like anywhere on the current map, so players might finally get to leave their island prison.

Looks like Apple has leaked a promotional image for Season 11 on the Italian Apple Store.From the looks of it, we’re getting a new map. pic.twitter.com/2naPbsYvDAOctober 11, 2019

A new map certainly seems in line with the alleged title of the update: Fortnite Chapter 2. We've already been expecting some big changes, as well. Throughout Season 10, rifts have been appearing and playing havoc with time, and it will come to a close with a special event, The End, that suggests things won't be quite the same when the game comes out the other side.

While the leak was taken down, plenty of people managed to grab screencaps and videos, so it seems like the real deal. Season 10 overtime ends on October 13, so expect more details about the next season very soon.