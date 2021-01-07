How to blow up fishing holes in Fortnite week 6

Fortnite week 6 presents players a new batch of challenges to help boost their battle pass. Besides signaling the coral buddies, players are also being asked to blow up fishing holes around the Fortnite season 5 map.

There's plenty of locations to blow up, but you'll probably want a map if you don't want to run around like a Slurp fish with its head cut off. This quest is actually divided up into two challenges. So we've gone ahead and whipped up this guide to show you where and how to blow up fishing holes in no time flat.

Where to blow up fishing holes

(Image credit: Epic Games)

FIshing holes are those little swirls of water that indicate where fish are located. It always looks like a little whirlpool with fish occasionally jumping up out of it.

This quest is broken up into four stages. The larger locations are already named (like Sweaty Sands) so you should know where those are at. For Sharky Shell, Flopper Pond, Lazy Lake Island, and Lake Canoe, look at the map above from left to right. You only need to blow up three fishing holes per stage, so gravitate towards locations with more of them, like Flopper Pond.

How to blow up fishing holes

Just shooting into a fishing hole won't blow it up. You'll need something with a little more power. You can use grenades, but an even better way to take care of fishing holes is to grab a motorboat and shoot its unlimited supply of rockets into each fishing hole. Rocket launchers will also work, but those are fairly rare.

Don't forget to check out our other Fortnite season 5 guides. We also have a guide on how to signal the coral buddies for week 6.