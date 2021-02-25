Where to bathe in the purple pool at Steamy Stacks in Fortnite

Fortnite season 5 week 13 is here, and as we begin to wrap things up in anticipation of the next season, we've still got a ton of new quests and challenges to tackle for some bonus XP. This week's challenges include the usual assortment of weapon damage tallies and scavenger hunts. After completing the "Deal 300 damage with a pistol" quest, you'll be asked to bathe in the purple pool at Steamy Stacks.

Anyone who's played Fortnite before knows where the iconic, somewhat goopy power plant is: The northeast corner of the map. But finding the purple pool is a little more difficult if you haven't scoured the area thoroughly before.

Don't worry, we've done the hard work for you. Here's where to find the purple pool at Steamy Stacks.

Purple pool location

Head on over to Steamy Stacks in the northeast corner of the map. Now you might think the purple pool the challenge refers to is the liquid at the bottom of the titular smoke stacks, but you'd be wrong. You'll just get caught in the updraft that launches you into the sky.

Instead, head to the building shown in the picture below. It's the main building with the sign reading "Kevolution Energy."

(Image credit: Epic Games)

On the ground floor, you'll find this room with a large purple pool just waiting to welcome you into its lukewarm (I assume) embrace.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As you might imagine, all you need to do to complete the challenge is jump into the pool and swim around for a couple seconds. You'll see the quest card trigger and get checked off on the left side of your screen when you do.

For your trouble, you'll get the usual 20,000 XP. Not bad for a nuclear bath.

Don't forget to check out our other Fortnite guides for more walkthroughs on the latest quests. If you're making your way through all week 13 challenges, you can read how to scan a server at a Surface Hub here. It also looks like Fortnite's next big skin (literally) is the xenomorph from Alien.