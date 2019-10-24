Popular

Fortnite: Compact Cars, Lockie's Lighthouse, and Weather Station locations

Where to find the Compact Cars, Lockie's Lighthouse, and Weather Station locations in Fortnite Chapter 2 as part of the Forged in Slurp challenges.

Fortnite wants you to find and dance at Compact Cars, Lockie's Lighthouse, and the Weather Station locations for the Forged in Slurp challenge set this week. If you're not quite familiar with the new map yet, then we've found locations for the Compact Cars, lighthouse, and weather station marked on the map above. If you're not sure what to look for, we've also included images of each location below. 

You likely won't get them all in one match, but the right bus pattern in Team Rumble might do the trick. 

Lockie's Lighthouse

Compact Cars

Weather Station

James Davenport

James is PC Gamer’s bad boy, staying up late to cover Fortnite while cooking up radical ideas for the weekly livestream. He can still kickflip and swears a lot. You’ll find him somewhere in the west growing mushrooms and playing Dark Souls.
