For Honor is free to play this weekend

Lately there's been little good news out of Ubisoft, but people still like free stuff, so For Honor will be the next title that's free to play for a limited time.

Starting July 23 9am ET/2pm BST, you can play the game for free via Uplay. Preloading is available right now. Since its initial release in 2017, For Honor has grown a lot, adding new content such as new heroes, new 4v4 sieges and the Marching Fire expansion. Yet on PC, For Honor has a bit of a yoyo-ing player base, despite its many different battle modes. This could explain why there's a free weekend, even though that's nothing unusual for Ubisoft titles on the whole.

For Honor runs limited-time events, much like Japanese RPGs such as Monster Hunter World, which tend to be a lot of silly fun. It's a game that's gotten a lot better over the years, but players are still talking about server issues and the fact that with many experienced opponents, by now For Honor isn't the easiest game to get into.

It's still a great fighting game, offering a very unique take on heavy one on one combat, perfect to spend a weekend with. If you decide to buy For Honor following the free period, your progress will automatically carry over.

If you want a more in-depth analysis of For Honor, check out our review, but keep in mind it's talking about the state of the game at release.

The For Honor free weekend runs from July 23 to July 27 4:01pm ET/9:01pm BST.