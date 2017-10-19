For Honor dives into Halloween with the Feast of the Otherworld event

Ubisoft has kicked off a "Halloween-inspired" event in For Honor called Feast of the Otherworld that adds a monstrous new mode to the game called Endless March. It takes place on Dominion maps, but features skeletons in place of soldiers, and they're a lot more dangerous than the usual fleshy hordes of minions.

Skeletons can still be cut down in a single blow, but they hit a lot harder, so charging headlong into a crowd of them probably isn't the best idea. But that also makes them more useful than usual, too. "It's a good strategy to retreat into your minions, because if your enemy follows you and gets surrounded, they'll be in big trouble," game director Damien Kieken said.

Zones are also different in the new mode. Holding them will grant 200 "temporary points" toward breaking enemy teams and they'll still confer healing effects, but one doesn't grant points over time as it does in the standard Dominion mode. The only way to earn permanent points, and victory, is to kill skeletons, which means you'll have to get out there and fight.

Naturally, a Halloween-themed event requires Halloween-themed items to earn. New rewards will drop at the end of each match, and heroes will have a new ornament, outfit, idle, emote, and execution effects. Special masks will also be available for the first time, purchasable for 15,000 steel per hero during the first week of the event; during the second week, a Werewolf emote will go up for grabs for 10,000 steel.

It sounds like there will be some surprises, too: "On top of the new mode and the new rewards, the Feast of the Otherworld event will bring some eerie changes to the whole For Honor experience, from new musical tracks to new Halloween-themed Order descriptions that hold clues to how the event will progress," Ubisoft wrote.

For Honor's Feast of the Otherworld event is live now and runs until November 2. Details are available on the Ubiblog.