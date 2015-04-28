Five Nights at Freddy's 4 is coming

Five Nights at Freddy's 4 is definitely happening, if the above image taken from Scott Cawthon's website is not a big old lie. It's a bit hard to see, but in the bottom left of that image there's a date reading 31.10.15, accompanied by the text 'The Final Chapter'.

It's sensible to deduce that this is the release date for the fourth and final instalment of Five Nights at Freddy's. Given how quickly Cawthon has released the previous three instalments, it's tempting to assume that this one is going to be a bit bigger, in light of the longer lead time.

But maybe not. We've only got a teaser image to go on after all, but that's enough to drive the game's sizable fanbase up the wall with anticipation and speculation. In the meantime, we can ponder the weirdness of Warner Bros. Pictures' forthcoming film adaptation of the series, and know that in an increasingly volatile world, strange and beautiful things can still happen.