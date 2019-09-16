Five new Steam games you probably missed (September 16, 2019)

(Image credit: Squidpunch Studios | Vincent King Studio)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that's exactly what we've done.

Arcade Tycoon

Steam page

Release: September 12

Developer: Squidpunch Studios, Vincent King Studio

Price: $18.99 | £14.99 | AU$26.95

Launched into Early Access last week, Arcade Tycoon is exactly what the name implies: a management sim about running a gaming arcade. With an isometric pixel art aesthetic, Arcade Tycoon offers hundreds of arcade units and decorative items with which to deck out your dream arcade. Typically for the genre, it's not just about building – you'll also need to keep customers and employees alike fit and happy, and there's plenty of graphs and numbers to deliberate over. The game currently has a sandbox mode, but once it releases into 1.0 (which is targeted for August 2020) it'll have 12 campaign levels, tech trees and—most excitingly—criminal activity.

Age of Grit

Steam page

Release: September 10

Developer: IQ Soup

Price: $19.99 | £15.49 | AU$28.95

Age of Grit is a tactical CRPG about piloting a ye olde airship through a "cowboy-themed steampunk world". Its an open-ended affair: you'll travel the land taking jobs ranging pirate through to bounty hunter. This is not without its dangers, obviously: your trusty steampunk ship will frequently encounter foes and these encounters take the form of turn-based combat. The game is currently in Early Access, in beta form, and will release into 1.0 by the end of the next year.

Queen's Wish: The Conqueror

Steam page

Release: September 11

Developer: Spiderweb Software

Price: $19.99 | £15.49 | AU$28.95

Queen's Wish: The Conqueror is a fantasy RPG with a charmingly old school vibe vaguely reminiscent of mid-'90s Ultima games. With a focus on freeform exploration and tactical combat, you play as the offspring of a Queen, and this Queen has rather unceremoniously banished you to a colony. Basically, on this colony you've got to prove yourself, and you'll be shedding a lot of blood in the process. It's a reportedly length and complex RPG, and it comes from a studio, Spiderweb Software, who are quite adept at pumping these things out.

Die Young

Steam page

Release: September 13

Developer: IndieGala

Price: $19.99 | £15.49 | AU$28.95

Die Young is an open world first-person adventure game about surviving on a Mediterranean island. Don't call it a "survival game" though: you won't be building settlements, hoarding food or punching trees, you'll be trying your damnedest to get off the island. It also appears to be a lot more story focused than your average survival game – think something like The Forest, rather than Rust. The game has been in Early Access for a while but launched into 1.0 last week.

Battlewake

Steam page

Release: September 11

Developer: Survios

Price: $29.99 | £23.79 | AU$42.95

This is a VR game about pirate combat. I'm not really into navigating big, lumbering, cumbersome ships in videogames, but this does look a little more fast-paced than what you'd expect (not to mention that there's a talking skeleton and krakens in the trailer). Created by the folk responsible for Creed: Rise to Glory and Raw Data, Battlewake has a 20-chapter campaign, and supports solo, cooperative and PvP modes. There's the usual forward push of ship upgrades and the like. And did I mention there are krakens?

