Five new Steam games you probably missed (October 19, 2020)

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌October 16 ‌

Developer:‌ ‌Nodding Heads Games‌

Price:‌ ‌$19.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£24.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$35.95‌

Raji: An Ancient Epic is an action adventure game inspired by Indian mythologies. You play as Raji, who must suffer yet another struggle between demons and gods, though this time civilization has lapsed into a peaceful fugue state and is ill-prepared to deal with the warfare. Raji has two objectives: find her lost brother Golu, and somehow overcome the demons' wrath. The game is a nice blend of exploration, puzzle solving and fast-paced hack and slash combat, while the art style is reminiscent of games like Journey and Ico.

G String

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌October 16‌ ‌

Developer:‌ ‌Eyaura

Price:‌ ‌$17.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£13.49‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$23.95‌

G String has its origins as a total conversion mod for Half-Life 2, renown for its ambition: it's been in development for 13 years. This is a standalone release, and the 10-15 hour long campaign looks hugely impressive. You play as Myo Hyori as she navigates a neon-lit "seemingly endless metropolis" in her biosuit, which grants her telekinetic and pyrokinetic abilities. If the prospect of another fully-fledged Source FPS appeals to you, this looks absolutely essential, and should appeal to anyone keen on the new wave of retro first-person shooters.

In Silence

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌October 17‌ ‌

Developer:‌ ‌Ravenhood Games

Price:‌ ‌$9.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£7.19‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$14.50‌

Launched into Early Access last week, In Silence is another assymetrical multiplayer horror game in the vein of Dead By Daylight and Friday the 13th. One player is the monster, while between two and six players are the scrambling survivors. Evading the lightning fast monster is all about keeping very quiet, because the more sound there is in its vicinity, the better its otherwise poor eyesight is. While the easiest option is probably to escape the monster (via the repair of a car), survivors can also opt to tackle it head on. The game is expected to launch into 1.0 within three months, with the EA period focused on game balance and bug fixing.

The Horror of Salazar House

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌October 15

Developer:‌ Maldo19

Price:‌ ‌$3.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£2.89‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$5.95

The austerity of 1-bit graphics really lends itself well to horror games (see World of Horror) , and The Horror of Salazar House appears to be no exception. It's a point and click adventure following the flight of Elisa, a journalist assigned to explore the dilapidated mansion of an ill-fated writer. Naturally, this being a horror game, what she finds in the mansion is not pleasant. Come for the eerie aesthetic, stay to watch a gothic Italian horror story unfold.

Cats Organized Neatly

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌October 13 ‌

Developer:‌ ‌DU&I‌ ‌

Price:‌ ‌$2.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£1.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$4.50

It's a game about organizing cats neatly. There are 32 cats to organise, and all come in different sizes. For some reason, all these differently-sized cats need to be organized on a series of 80 grids. That's all that needs to be said about this game: if you've ever wanted to organize cats, here you go.

