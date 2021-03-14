Five new Steam games you probably missed (March 15, 2021)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2021 games that are launching this year.

Size Matters

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ March 13

Developer:‌ Mazen Games

Launch price:‌ $7.49‌ ‌|‌ ‌£5.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌‌AU$10.87

If life isn't stressful enough for you, this fun-looking videogame has an extremely stressful premise: you, a scientist, have just accidentally consumed a chemical that gradually shrinks you. As you're shrinking, navigating your laboratory becomes more and more complex, as you'd expect, with the goal being to concoct an antidote before you basically shrink into nothingness. This results in a lot of platforming and quite a bit of chemistry-themed puzzle-solving, but you're on a time limit. It's a fun idea and apparently there's a lot of settings to play with, but it may inadvertently give you nightmares.

Siralim Ultimate

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌March 13

Developer:‌ Thylacine Studios

Launch price:‌ ‌$17.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£13.94 ‌|‌ ‌AU$26.05

The Siralim series is perfect for those who want Pokémon amped up way past eleven, and this particular Siralim outing—the fourth main instalment—is for folk who want Siralim dialled up past eleven. It's a monster collecting RPG with baffling scope, and the studio reckons Ultimate could keep you busy forever (after dabbling in Siralim 3 I'm inclined to believe them). Like previous Siralim games this one is in Early Access, and will stay there for six months or less while Thylacine Studios balances and polishes it.

Coropata

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ March 14

Developer:‌ LukPlus

Launch price:‌ ‌$20‌ ‌|‌ ‌£15 ‌|‌ ‌AU$28.95

Here's a surprise: an old Japanese Nintendo DS indie strongly inspired by The Incredible Machine unceremoniously arrives on PC. As you can see in the trailer above, it is unmistakably a DS game, and the pace of it is almost agonisingly slow. But you might have caught wind of its existence on the internet, or you might have played it back when it released... either way it's a neat little curios saved from the dismal fate of obsolete console obscurity. It's tough, but it's also famously funny.

The Dark Side of the Moon

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌March 12

Developer:‌ Tayanna Studios

Launch price:‌ ‌$14‌ ‌|‌ ‌£10‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$19.95

The FMV adventure revival continues with The Dark Side of the Moon, a story about a father searching for his two lost children. Like most FMV games it's very much a branching narrative affair, with hard choices being the central gameplay element, but there's some pointing and clicking to be done here too. "Explore the quaint little village of Marywine, solve puzzles, make some startling discoveries and help unravel what's really going on in this sci-fi thriller," reads the Steam description.

Cyanide & Happiness - Freakpocalypse

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ March 12

Developer:‌ Explosm, Skeleton Crew Studios

Launch price:‌ ‌$18‌ ‌|‌ ‌£13.94‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$26.05

It's a Cyanide & Happiness point and click adventure, with all the quirk and humour that entails. You play as a "ginger-headed orphan" who has no friends, so a big part of the game is mere survival in a cut throat high school, but it's the interactions and the humour that is the main draw here: if you burn through the story without clicking on everything you're only getting part of the picture. Obviously, you'll want to be fond of the whole C&H vibe to get much enjoyment out of this, but if you do, this is the first of a proposed trilogy.

