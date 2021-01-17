Five new Steam games you probably missed (January 18, 2021)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2021 games that are launching this year.

Down in Bermuda

Release:‌ ‌January 14

Developer:‌ Yak & Co

Launch price:‌ $11.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£9.29‌ ‌|‌ ‌‌AU$17.37

Down in Bermuda is a puzzle adventure game starring a marooned aviator who has the great pleasure of being stuck in—you guessed it—the Bermuda Triangle. The mysterious North Atlantic disaster zone is the inspiration for many a conspiracy theory, but Down in Bermuda looks like a pretty breezy affair: there are six islands to explore on your journey towards escape, and escaping seems to be a matter of solving puzzles and overcoming "creatures of the deep". It has a lovely art style, is is developed by the same studio responsible for Agent A.

Sunlight

Release:‌ ‌January 14

Developer:‌ ‌Krillbite Studio

Launch price:‌ ‌$3.59‌ ‌|‌ ‌£3.14‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$5.95

What better setting for a calm exploration game than a Monet painting? That's kinda what Sunlight looks like, with its painterly sun-dappled forest and meditative presentation. It's the work of Krillbite Studio, which is known for Among the Sleep and Mosaic, among others. You'll walk around the forest and talk to trees basically, all of which have "different voices, genders and dialects" that all "speak as one". It's a short 30 minutes experience, but it looks like a place you'll want to return to.

Skellboy Refractured

Release:‌ ‌January 14

Developer:‌ UmaikiGames

Launch price:‌ ‌$17.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£13.94‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$26.05

Released on consoles last year, Skellboy is an action RPG with a blocky art style reminiscent of Minecraft Dungeons and Riverbond. You play as Skippy, who is taking the fight to Sqauruman (who I assume is a square man), and this will no doubt involve clicking on a lot of bad guys. Skippy is able to swap out parts of his body in order to get new abilities, and there are more than 100 parts to find and equip—that's without mentioning the five weapon types. This looks like something fun to play with a friend.

TurnTack

Release:‌ ‌January 15

Developer:‌ Jipang2Games

Launch price:‌ ‌$14.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£11.39‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$21.50

TurnTack is a puzzle platformer in the spirit of Limbo and Inside, based on Aztec legend. According to the game's Steam page (I'll have to take their word for it because I don't know anything about the Aztecs), it's based on the legend that the human world runs in cycles of 4000 years: once that time is up, everything is destroyed and replaced. In TurnTack you play as "the white-haired of prophecy", a girl with very shiny white hair, who is trying to escape this cyclical disaster.

Shot in the Dark

Release:‌ ‌January 12

Developer:‌ Possum House Games

Launch price:‌ ‌$7.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£5.75‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$14.50

Shot in the Dark is an interesting blend of platformer and click shooting, but it also stands out for its charming, ultra-retro art style, which is black and white and red (blood and fire are red, you see). You play as a bandit as they navigate a bleak blocky world harried by "demons to cultists and long dead gunslingers". It looks like a lot of fun for people who like their games very hard.

