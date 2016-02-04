First impressions of the Oculus Rift from a VR newbie

Before PAX South, the only VR headset I had used was the Samsung Gear—which hardly counts in the eyes of the experienced VR user. Last weekend, I got to use the Oculus Rift CV1 (I mistakenly say "Crescent Bay" in the video, oops) and two different versions of the HTC Vive, including the Vive Pre. It was an incredible (if brief) experience and made me more confident and excited for having already pre-ordered the Rift. But it wasn't all perfect: It may be that I had heard so many incredible things about VR that I over-hyped it for myself, but certain aspects of VR didn't manage to live up to my expectations. Watch the video above for more of my thoughts on my first time using proper VR headsets.