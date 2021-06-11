Finally, the first trailer for season 2 of The Witcher is here

Since its production was delayed by the pandemic, we've been eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the next season of Netflix's adaptation of The Witcher. Well, today our prayers were finally answered—albeit in the frustrating form of an extremely short teaser revealed at Netflix's Geeked Week show.

Destiny awaits the Lion Cub of Cintra in Season 2... ⚔️ #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/c2MEZohrpuJune 11, 2021 See more

Yeah, that's it.

It's a rapid blast of images, mainly centered on Ciri, who will be the focus of season 2. As we speak, the show is apparently "deep into post-production" according to showrunner Lauren Hissrich. Alas, no release date has been confirmed—and it seems we might have to wait a while for one now.

But hey, it's something. It's hard to glean any solid information from this collection of unrelated images, but there are a few tantalising details. We see an older, more confident looking Ciri being trained in the art of swordplay.

There's also a glimpse of a dagger, an ancient-looking cavern with snow blowing in through a crack in the wall, a creepy skeleton with red bones, a gloomy sewer, new and improved Nilfgaardian armour, and finally, the show's logo.

Cavill celebrates the end of filming for season 2. (Image credit: Netflix)

No Geralt, no Yennefer; just a whole lot of Ciri. Which makes sense, as she's very much at the centre of the story after the events of the first season. But still, would've been nice to see Henry Cavill swinging a sword about. Or lounging in a bathtub. Even for just a second. Please?

If you wanna know more about season 2 of The Witcher, here's everything we know so far. Let's hope Netflix reveals a release date soon.