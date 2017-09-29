FIFA 18 suffers PC launch problems, EA provides fix

EA's latest annual installment of FIFA arrived today, however has been inaccessible for some PC players.

Upon attempting to download FIFA 18 from EA's Origin service, it appears a sizeable chunk of PC players have been met with the following error message: "We're sorry, Origin was unable to download your game. Please check your internet connection or try again later."

As referenced here by this Twitter user:

In response, the EA Help Twitter feed advised players it was working towards a fix, before posting the following this afternoon:

Were you having trouble downloading FIFA 18 on PC? Try again and you should be able to download now. Thanks for sticking with us.September 29, 2017

Despite our request, EA is yet to issue us with review code for FIFA 18. We'll have a review with you as soon as we possibly can.