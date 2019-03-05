Final Fantasy 14 Blue Mage spells: Where to find every spell and what they do

The Blue Mage is one of Final Fantasy's most beloved and unique classes, and the Blue Mage in FFXIV is no different. Unlike normal classes (called jobs in FFXIV), the Blue Mage is the first "Limited Job" and is designed primarily to be played solo and can, at this time, only reach level 50 instead of the current level 70 cap used for all other jobs. That means the Blue Mage cannot be used in endgame dungeons or raids, and it is also restricted from joining a host of other group activities like PVP.

By far the biggest difference, though, is that the Blue Mage doesn't learn new spells automatically through leveling up. True to its design in older Final Fantasy games, The Blue Mage is a spell thief that adopts abilities from a wide range of monsters. All of these restrictions might sound cumbersome, but the FFXIV Blue Mage is a lot of fun to use, comes with exclusive solo missions, and is a great distraction from the usual grind.

How to unlock the Blue Mage in FFXIV

To unlock the Blue Mage, you'll first need to complete two major milestones that shouldn't be a problem for veterans but will take a very long time for new players. First, you must have one Disciple of War or Magic job at level 50, which is the requirement to pick up the Blue Mage quest. Secondly, you must have completed the entire 2.0 storyline, which is the main bit of story that first launched with A Realm Reborn. If you're brand new, you can buy premium boost potions to skip these requirements, but since the story is a big part of FFXIV's appeal, we recommend against that.

Once those requirements are met, you can speak with the "Zealous Yellowjacket" found in Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks near the aetheryte crystal to start the quest "Out of the Blue." It's a simple quest, so complete it and you'll receive the Blue Mage soulstone and can swap to that job at will.

How to unlock Blue Mage spells?

To unlock Blue Mage spells, you have to first witness a monster using that spell in combat and then defeat the monster. Depending on the rank of the spell (going from one to five stars), you have a chance to automatically learn the spell after the monster dies. You don't have to be hit by the ability in question, but the monster does need to cast it before it dies. You'll know you successfully learned the spell when the words "Action Learned" cover the screen. You can find your new ability in the Blue Mage spellbook in the character menu. Essentially, finding all 49 spells is one giant collect-a-thon that will take you to every corner of Eorzea.

Before you can use your spells, however, you'll first need to set them as an Active Action. Though the Blue Mage has 49 spells to learn, only 24 of them can be used at once. You can also have up to five Action Sets of 24 spells, giving you some flexibility in what abilities you bring with you into combat.

FFXIV Blue Mage spell list

Here's the full list of all 49 Blue Mage abilities along with the requirement for unlocking them. Stars indicate the rank of the spell and how hard it will be to learn. Coordinates for monsters are in brackets. Thanks to the FFXIV wiki for all the research.

Water Cannon (★)

Delivers water damage with a potency of 120.

Complete quest "Out of the Blue."

Sticky Tongue (★★★★)

Draws target towards caster.

Level 2 Cane Toad in "You Call that a Toad" Fate in Lower La Noscea (24,22)

Level 14 Toxic Toad in Central Thanalan (27,19)

Level 22 Laughing Gigantoad in Western Thanalan (15,7)

Blood Drain (★)

Deals 'unaspected' damage with a potency of 20.

Level 7 Cave Bat in Lower La Noscea (27,16)

Level 5-7 Chigoe in Central Shroud (25,20)

Level 14 Sun Bat in Central Thanalan (26,18)

Level 20-21 Black Bat in East Shroud (17,23)

Bomb Toss (★★)

Deals fire damage with a potency of 110 to all enemies at a designated location.

Level 5-7 Goblin Fisher and Goblin Gambler in Middle La Noscea (23,21)

Faze (★★★)

Stuns all enemies in a cone before you.

Level 6 Qiqirn Gullroaster in "Survivor Rats" Fate in Central Thanalan (18,20)

Level 9 Qiqirn Shellsweeper in Central Thanalan (16,19)

Level 30 Qiqirn Gullroaster in Careless Whiskers FATE in Eastern La Noscea (29,34)

Level 32 Qiqirn Gullroaster in Eastern La Noscea (26,32)

Ice Spikes (★)

Counters enemies with ice damage every time you suffer physical damage.

Level 9 Trickster Imp in Central Shroud (27,24)

Acorn Bomb (★)

Puts target and all nearby enemies to sleep. Cancels auto-attack upon execution.

Level 12-17 Treant Sapling in North Shroud (27,28)

Level 12-17 Treant Sapling in Central Shroud (27,15)

Level 14 Treant Sapling in East Shroud (13,25)

Self-destruct (★)

Deals fire damage with a potency of 900 to all nearby enemies while incapacitating self.

Level 12 Glide Bomb in Western Thanalan (27,16)

Level 17 Blasting Cap from dungeon Copperbell Mines

Level 17 Flambeau from dungeon Copperbell Mines

Level 20 Gas Bomb from dungeon Halatali

Final Sting (★★)

Deals unaspected damage with a potency of 1,500 while incapacitating self.

Level 13 Killer Wespe in Middle La Noscea (15,15)

Level 35 Temple Bee from dungeon The Sunken Temple of Qarn

Mind Blast (★)

Deals unaspected damage with a potency of 100 to all nearby enemies.

Level 16 Galvanth the Dominator from dungeon The Tam-Tara Deepcroft

Bristle (★★)

Increases the potency of the next spell cast by 50%.

Level 20-21 Wild Boar in East Shroud (18,24)

Toad Oil (★★★)

Increases evasion by 20%.

Level 24 Giggling Gigantoad in Western Thanalan (15,7)

1000 Needles (★★★★)

Deals a fixed 1,000 damage which is shared by all enemies around you.

Level 24 Sabotender Bailaor in Flower Power Levequest in Southern Thanalan (18,13)

Level 26 Sabotender Bailaor in Southern Thanalan (16,15)

Level 38 Sabotender Desertor in dungeon Cutter's Cry

Plaincracker (★★)

Deals earth damage with a potency of 130 to all nearby enemies.

Level 28 Clay Golem in North Shroud (19,29)

Level 29 Sandstone Golem in Southern Thanalan (24,13)

Level 34 Basalt Golem in Outer La Noscea (16,16)

Level 50 Gogmagolem from dungeon Copperbell Mines (Hard)

Azulmagia from Stage 25 Masked Carnivale Dirty Rotten Azulmagia

Level 5 Petrify (★★)

Petrifies all enemies in a cone before you. Chance of successful attack is low. Enemy level must be a multiple of 5. Has no effect on enemies whose level is higher than your own.

Level 28 Manor Sentry from dungeon Haukke Manor

Flying Sardine (★)

Deals unaspected damage with a potency of 10.

Level 30 Apkallu in Eastern La Noscea (27,35)

Bad Breath (★★★)

Blow noxious breath on all enemies in a cone before you, inflicting Slow +20%, Heavy +40%, Blind, and Paralysis.

Level 31 Stroper in Central Shroud (18,21)

Level 31 Halitostroper in Central Shroud (15,21)

Level 34 Stroper in South Shroud (20,28)

The Ram's Voice (★★)

Deals ice damage with a potency of 130 to all nearby enemies.

Level 38 Chimera from dungeon Cutter's Cry

Level 49 Gorgimera from "Go, Go, Gorgimera" Fate

Level 50 Chimera from trial A Relic Reborn: The Chimera

Azulmagia from Stage 25 Masked Carnivale Dirty Rotten Azulmagia

The Dragon's Voice (★★)

Deals lightning damage with a potency of 110 to nearby enemies. Enemies within an 8-yalm radius will be unaffected.

Level 38 Chimera from dungeon Cutter's Cry

Level 49 Gorgimera from "Go, Go, Gorgimera" Fate

Level 50 Chimera from trial A Relic Reborn: The Chimera

Azulmagia from Stage 25 Masked Carnivale Dirty Rotten Azulmagia

The Look (★★)

Deals unaspected damage with a potency of 130 to all enemies in a cone before you.

Level 45 Denizen of the Dark in Necrologos: The Liminal Ones Levequest in Mor Dhona (29,12)

Level 50 Anantaboga from dungeon Amdapor Keep

Peculiar Light (★★)

Increases magic damage taken by all nearby enemies by 30%. This action does not share a recast timer with any other actions.

Level 45 Lentic Mudpuppy in Mor Dhona (13,10)

Drill Cannons (★★)

Deals unaspected damage with a potency of 120 to all enemies in a straight line before you.

Level 46 Abandoned Vanguard in "Reverse Engineering" Fate in Northern Thanalan (18,15)

Level 50 Magitek Vanguard H-2 in Northern Thanalan (16,15)

Glower (★★★★)

Deals lightning damage with a potency of 130 to all enemies in a straight line before you.

Level 47 Coincounter from dungeon The Aurum Vale

Flamethrower (★★★★)

Deals fire damage with a potency of 130 to all enemies in a cone before you.

Level 50 Gobmachine G-VI from dungeon Brayflox's Longstop (Hard)

Level 50 Einhander and Magitek Gunship from dungeon The Keeper of the Lake

Aqua Breath (★★★★)

Deals water damage with a potency of 90 to all enemies in a cone before you.

Level 50 Ultros from Trial The Dragon's Neck

Level 50 Leviathan from Trial The Whorleater (Hard)

Ultros from Stage 20 Masked Carnivale Miss Typhon

Flying Frenzy (★★★)

Delivers a jumping attack with a potency of 80 to target and all enemies nearby it. Cannot be executed while bound.

Level 50 Zu from dungeon Pharos Sirius

High Voltage (★★★★)

Deals lightning damage with a potency of 90 to all nearby enemies.

Level 50 ADS from Raid The Binding Coil of Bahamut - Turn 1, The Binding Coil of Bahamut - Turn 2

Bestial Node from Stage 15 Masked Carnivale The Me Nobody Nodes

Loom (★)

Move quickly to the specified location. Cannot use when bound.

Level 50 Flame Sergeant Dalvag in Northern Thanalan (Rank B Elite Mark)

Level 50 Dantalion and Phantom Knight in dungeon Tam-Tara Deepcroft (Hard)

Song of Torment (★★)

Deals unaspected damage with a potency of 50.

Level 50 Siren from dungeon Pharos Sirius

Sharpened Knife (★★★★)

Deals unaspected damage with a potency of 120.

Level 50 Tonberry King from dungeon The Wanderer's Palace

Snort (★★★★)

Deals a 20-yalm knockback to all enemies in a cone before you.

Level 50 Typhon from Trial The Dragon's Neck

Typhon from Stage 20 Masked Carnivale Miss Typhon

4-Tonze Weight (★★★★)

Drops a 4-tonze weight dealing unaspected damage with a potency of 110 to all enemies at a designated location.

Level 50 Ultros from Trial The Dragon's Neck

Diamond Back (★★★★)

Reduces damage taken by 90% and nullifies most knockback and draw-in effects. Unable to move or take action for the duration of this effect. If used when Waxing Nocturne is active, its effect will transition immediately to Waning Nocturne. The effect of this action cannot be ended manually.

Level 50 Cuca Fera from dungeon The Stone Vigil (Hard)

Level 50 Horde Armored Dragon from Trial The Steps of Faith

Missile (★★★★)

Deals damage equal to half target's current HP. Chance of successful attack is low. Has no effect on enemies whose level is higher than your own.

Level 50 Enkidu from Trial Battle in the Big Keep

Ink Jet (★★★)

Deals unaspected damage with a potency of 120 to all enemies in a cone before you.

Level 50 Kraken from dungeon Sastasha (Hard)

Fire Angon (★★★)

Deals fire damage with a potency of 100 to target and all enemies nearby it.

Level 50 Frumious Koheel Ja from dungeon The Wanderer's Palace (Hard)

Tail Screw (★★★★)

Reduces target's HP to 1. Chance of successful attack is low. Has no effect on enemies whose level is higher than your own.

Level 50 Karlabos from dungeon Sastasha (Hard)

Level 61 Crag Claw in The Peaks (x27,y8)

Feather Rain (★★★★★)

Deals wind damage with a potency of 180 to all enemies at a designated location. Shares a recast timer with Eruption.

Level 50 Garuda from Trial The Howling Eye (Extreme)

Eruption (★★★★★)

Deals fire damage with a potency of 220 to all enemies at a designated location. Shares a recast timer with Feather Rain.

Level 20 (or Level 50) Ifrit from Trial Bowl of Embers (or the Hard and Extreme versions)

Mountain Buster (★★★★★)

Deals earth damage to all enemies in a cone before you with a potency of 310 for the first enemy, 30% less for the second, 60% less for the third, and 70% less for all remaining enemies. Shares a recast timer with Shock Strike.

Level 50 Titan from Trial The Navel (Hard or Extreme)

Shock Strike (★★★★★)

Deals lightning damage to target and all enemies nearby it with a potency of 310 for the first enemy, 30% less for the second, 60% less for the third, and 70% less for all remaining enemies. Shares a recast timer with Mountain Buster.

Level 50 Ramuh from Trial The Striking Tree (Hard or Extreme)

Glass Dance (★★★★★)

Deals ice damage to all enemies in a wide arc to your fore and flanks with a potency of 290 for the first enemy, 15% less for the second, and 30% less for all remaining enemies. Shares a recast timer with Veil of the Whorl.

Level 50 Shiva from Trial Akh Afah Amphitheatre (Extreme)

Veil of the Whorl (★★★★★)

Counters enemies with water damage every time you suffer damage. Shares a recast timer with Glass Dance.

Level 50 Leviathan from Trial The Whorleater (Hard or Extreme)

Off-Guard (★★)

Increases damage you deal target by 50%. Recast timer is reset if target is KO'd in battle before the effect expires. This action does not share a recast timer with any other actions.

Learn 5 Blue Mage spells

White Wind (★★★)

Restores own HP and the HP of all nearby party members by an amount equal to your current HP.

Learn 10 Blue Mage spells

Mighty Guard (★★★)

Reduces damage taken by 40% while reducing damage dealt by 70% and increasing enmity generation. Effect ends upon reuse.

Learn 10 Blue Mage spells

Transfusion (★★)

Restores all HP and MP of a single party member while incapacitating self.

Learn 20 Blue Mage spells

Moon Flute (★)

Grants the effect of Waxing Nocturne, increasing damage dealt by 50% and movement speed by 30%.

Clear 10 Stages in The Masked Carnivale

Doom (★★★★)

Inflicts Doom on target. When effect expires, the target will be KO'd. Chance of successful attack is low. Has no effect on enemies whose level is higher than your own.