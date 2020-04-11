Farming game meets roguelike shooter Atomicrops now has a release date

Who’s up for post-apocalyptic punk aesthetics, roguelike shooter mechanics, and classic farm sim gameplay all in one? I don’t know who besides me has been watching the development of Atomicrops closely, but here you go: It’s coming to a full release on May 28th. Atomicrops is developed by Bird Bath Games and published by Raw Fury, who have shown pretty impeccable taste as a publisher so far and whom I am always excited to see another game from. We first called it “an unholy union between Stardew Valley and Nuclear Throne” which is still spot-on a year later. Atomicrops also has excellent music. See exhibit A, announce trailer, for details:

Atomicrops is a round-based roguelite shooter that requires reflexes and planning to survive. Each day is a single round where you kill enemies, find seets, plant, and water them to harvest for money by day’s end. Each day also ends with a wave survival portion, where ever-larger baddies come for your blood and/or crops, before culminating in a boss battle at the end of each season. The game’s pretty wonderful, honestly, because I really enjoy fighting off waves of giant slugs and gun-totin mutant rabbits. I am also very bad at it, so if anyone knows what happens past Summer then please, no spoilers. The game has been in early access since September 2019.

You can get Atomicrops on the Epic Games store for $15, or 10% off until April 23rd.