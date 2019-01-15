Far Cry: New Dawn system requirements revealed

Ubisoft has committed the Far Cry: New Dawn system requirements to paper, and it's no surprise that they're almost identical to the hardware required to play last year's Far Cry 5. There are a couple of small changes on the low-end side of the scale, though, which means that I can't just say they're the same and move on to something else. So, let's have a look.

Far Cry: New Dawn is the who-killed-the-world sequel that follows nearly two decades after the surprise (and good, dammit) ending of Far Cry 5. Despite being a direct sequel, much has changed thanks to (spoiler alert) the application of nuclear firepower on a planetary scale. You're still in Montana, though, and some familiar faces will return to join you in the fight against Mickey and Lou, the twin Humunguses of the new world. Not Boomer, though. He's dead.

"We are very proud of what our team achieved with the PC version of Far Cry: New Dawn and cannot wait for PC players to discover the post-apocalyptic scenario we've created," Ubisoft Montreal tech director Raphael Parent said. "The bold art direction we have taken for this game is all about a colorful, hopeful, and inviting world, which we know will benefit a great deal from the power of current PC hardware."

Minimum (720p, low settings):

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions only)

CPU: Intel Core i5 2400 @ 3.1 GHz or AMD FX 6350 @ 3.9 GHz

RAM: 8GB

Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 (2GB) or AMD Radeon R9 270X (2GB) or better

Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers

HDD: 30 GB available space

Peripherals: Windows-compatible keyboard, mouse, headset

Recommended (1080p, high settings):

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions only)

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 @ 3.6 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz

RAM: 8GB

Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290X (4GB) or better

Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers

HDD: 30 GB available space

Peripherals: Windows-compatible keyboard, mouse, headset

4K (30FPS, high settings):

OS: Windows 10 (64bit versions only)

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X @ 3.6 GHz or equivalent

RAM: 16GB

Video card Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB) or AMD RX Vega 56 (8GB) or better

Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers

HDD: 30 GB available space

Peripherals: Windows-compatible keyboard, mouse, headset

4K (60FPS, ultra settings):

OS: Windows 10 (64bit versions only)

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K @ 4.0 GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 1700X @ 3.4 GHz or equivalent

RAM: 16GB

Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 SLI (8GB) or AMD RX Vega 56 CFX (8GB) or better

Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers

HDD: 30 GB available space

Peripherals: Windows-compatible keyboard, mouse, headset

* Processor support for SSE4.1 instruction set required

**Supported Nvidia cards at time of release:

GeForce GTX600 series: GeForce GTX 670 or better

GeForce GTX700 series: GeForce GTX 760 or better

GeForce GTX900 series: GeForce GTX 950 or better

GeForce GTX10-Series: GeForce GTX 1050 or better

**Supported AMD cards at time of release:

Radeon 200 series: Radeon R9 270 or better

Radeon 300/Fury X series: Radeon R7 370 or better

Radeon 400 series: Radeon RX 460 or better

Radeon Vega series: any Radeon Vega series

Far Cry: New Dawn comes out on February 15.