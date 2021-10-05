Here's when Far Cry 6 unlocks in your time zone

When does Far Cry 6 unlock on PC? Another big bad has taken control of a predictably beautiful landscape in Ubisoft's open-world series, and that means we've got weapons and vehicles to pilfer, question marks to tick off, and another unsavoury type with a lesson to learn.

In Far Cry 6 it's Antón Castillo, a despotic dictator ruling the island of Yara with an iron fist with son Diego by his side. He's also played by Giancarlo Esposito, which is fun, but you should absolutely not follow his dreadful advice if you want to escape this exotic isle with your life. Instead, follow our guides that'll emerge in the coming days.

Anyway, before you can take Castillo down with CD-player guns blaring the macarena, wearable rocket launchers, and a sausage dog named Chorizo, you'll need to wait until the game goes live. Here are the Far Cry 6 unlock times.

Far Cry 6 release times

Far Cry 6 is available on PC via Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store. It won't be on Steam at launch, despite the fifth game appearing on it in 2018. On qualifying PC platforms and consoles, the Far Cry 6 unlock time is 12:01 AM on October 7 in all time zones.

As you'd expect, Far Cry 6 is not a small game. That's why, if you've pre-ordered, it's worth pre-loading the game when that option becomes available from September 5. The PC version is 60GB, so plan ahead if you want to play straight away. And it's always worth checking the game's system requirements, of course.

And once you've polished off everything the game has to offer and shown Castillo what's what, more will be on the way in the Far Cry 6 roadmap. Featuring Danny Trejo, Rambo, and Netflix's Stranger Things, expect the game's post-launch activities to be as wacky as ever.