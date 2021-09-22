Giancarlo Esposito gives crappy advice on how to play Far Cry 6

Giancarlo Esposito, the man who told us that Yaran dictator Anton Castillo is not actually a bad guy in the upcoming Far Cry 6, has returned to offer up some very helpful tips to help ensure players have the best experience possible as they spearhead the revolution against Castillo's regime.

The video has detailed guidance, but here's a quick recap:

Don't steal the tanks

Chorizo and Guapo are very sensitive and must be protected

The Supremo backpack makes you look ridiculous

Rocket launchers are fun with friends!

The CD gun is stupid

Walking is good for you

Far Cry 6 looks like a very standard Far Cry game—fun and forgettable—but I'm definitely enjoying Esposito's embrace of the villainous role. The videos are pure marketing, sure, and maybe I'm still hung up on the flat, pointless celebrity phone-ins of the early 2000s, but I think it's genuinely fun to see a well-known, respected actor go all-in on a videogame gig like this. And it looks like he's having fun, too. Which is maybe understandable: Where else would an actor get to jump feet-first into this kind of consequence-free scenery-chewing?

Giancarlo also took some time to answer fan mail and address two big Far Cry 6 theories: That Castillo's son, Diego, is actually Far Cry 3 bad guy Vaas Montenegro, and that Diego is not his son at all but rather the child of Dani Rojas, who joined the revolution to reclaim him. (He thinks both suggestions are ridiculous and, frankly, disgusting.)

In the end, though, he wants everyone to know that he's just an actor, and it's all in good fun!

(It's probably worth remembering at this point that despite what Giancarlo told us earlier, Anton Castillo is very definitely a villain.)

Far Cry 6 comes out on October 7, after which Ubisoft will drop a trio of DLC featuring past Far Cry foes Vaas, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed, plus Danny Trejo and a Rambo cosplayer.