Fanatical Nemesis Bundle 4 gathers wealth of indie gems

Despite rebranding last month, it's business as usual at the online digital deals store once known as Bundle Stars—now called Fanatical. Yesterday, we shared its Doom Bundle that offers id's 2016 reboot for just £6.66. Today, I want to point you towards its indie-filled Nemesis Bundle 4.

Across four tiers, there's scope to save anything between £36/52 and £162/$244, picking up some pretty interesting games along the way. Here's what's on offer:

Tier 1—£0.89/$1 (retail value £36/$52)

From the Depths

Damned

Marooners

140

Tier 2—$4.99 (retail value $200)

All of the games in Tier 1, plus:

Valley

STASIS

Bohemian Killing

Lethe - Episode One

Project Remedium

The Uncertain: Episode 1 - The Last Quiet Day

Steamburg

Guardians of Ember - Fanatical Edition

Tier 3—$9.99 (retail value $244)

All of the games in Tiers 2 and 3, plus:

Dex

The Sexy Brutale

Of those, the pick of the bunch is easily The Sexy Brutale but I also really enjoyed Daedalic's sci-fi horror point-and-click adventure Stasis when I first played it back in 2015. First-person action adventure game Valley is also well worth your time.

Here's an excerpt from Chris' The Sexy Brutale review earlier this year:

The Sexy Brutale is a beautiful game, each chamber and hallway interestingly and exquisitely decorated. The manor is filled with secrets and curiosities, hidden rooms and intriguing portraits, and bizarre and often morbid sights. There's no voice-acting, and though the writing is engaging enough to want to read the description of every last item in the mansion, the story itself is a trifle over-indulgent—the final half-hour is almost entirely exposition, providing players with little to do other than click the mouse through a long series of text panes.

It culminates in a conclusion that perhaps would have been more surprising if it hadn't taken quite so long to get there, but it's the journey and not the destination that makes this temporal adventure worth your time.

The Nemesis Bundle 4 is live now through December 12 at 12am PT/8pm GMT. Fanatical links to this blog post that explores some of the games above in greater detail.