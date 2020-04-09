Fallout and DOOM gaming chairs set for summer release

Creator of some of the best gaming chairs, Noblechairs, has teamed up with Bethesda to bring you the Fallout Vault-Tec chair, complete with Vault Boy perpetually giving your gaming skills the thumbs up. And if that's not exciting enough for your rump, there are more game-inspired Bethesda x Noblechairs gaming seats set to launch at a later date, too.

You'll be able to grab the Fallout gaming chair in the summer, and there's at the very least a DOOM chair also confirmed for release that same time. Following that, Noblechairs has net the permission from Bethesda to manufacture officially licensed products for The Elder Scrolls, DOOM, RAGE, and Wolfenstein.

None of the chair designs have been finalised so far, but the Fallout concept has been published ahead of time. While still in development, the chair is set to feature a blue and yellow colour scheme to match the infamous overalls, Vault Boy himself on the inside offering the thumbs up, and the phrase "prepare for the future" across the rear.

(Image credit: Noblechairs)

Noblechairs has alluded to the DOOM Edition, too. It will feature the military armour green colour for the base, with the DOOM logo stitched in white across the top and the Slayer Glyph in blood red on the backrest. There's also the option for your DOOM Slayer Club logo on the rear of the chair.

It sounds like both chairs will stick to each game's promotional material for the end chair design. But I'd like to see a chair one day that' wouldn't feel out of place rusting in a Vault, littering the wastelands, or charred on the surface of Hell. A rusty lawn chair doused with ionising radiation, perhaps?

“Bethesda is one of the industry’s most respected and accomplished game studios in the world," Noblechairs' Steven Levitt says. "A partnership with a global high-end gaming chair brand is a great match for those who want to play games in comfort. I’m looking forward to seeing the final designs in the flesh, rip and tear!”

The final designs and chair announcements will reportedly take place over at Noblechairs website , so keep an eye out for more on both the Fallout and DOOM gaming chairs over there in the summer. Further announcements to follow for the entire gaming chair lineup.

With all that in mind, we want to know: What game would you like to see style a gaming chair, and how would you design it? Let us know in the comments below or over on the PC Gamer Community forum.