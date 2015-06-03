Fallout 4 trailer breakdown: Boston, dogmeat, and a voice

After that, our canine friend wanders around being a sad puppy, and we flash back again to see the mad dash to the vault before the nukes go off. It looks to be guarded by the Enclave, the main antagonists in Fallout 2 and Fallout 3. (Edit: Or not the Enclave, that was premature. I'm assuming that they are the wartime US government/military, which funded the Vault project, though their connection to any faction doesn't really matter—this was in 2077. They're pretty dead.)

The Enclave is what's left of the US government after the war, and is generally obsessed with wiping out mutants. The Brotherhood of Steel, meanwhile, is an order from the west cost, which traveled across the continent and set up shop in the Pentagon. The groups clash in Fallout 3, and it's unclear what happened to the Enclave after that, but I expect both factions will play a role in Fallout 4.