Fall Guys patch notes: No more back-to-back team games

A new Fall Guys patch was released today, and while the patch notes list is extremely short it still makes a couple of considerable changes to Mediatonic's popular party royale game.

Most notably, there are changes to team games. Fall Guys team games take a lot of flak because they force players to work together with strangers they can't communicate with. As we pointed out in our Fall Guys Tier List, team games are good, actually, though I understand the frustration of winding up on a clueless team and getting eliminated, too.

It should make most players happy, then, that the Fall Guys patch notes say you'll no longer get back-to-back team games in Fall Guys. Also, the timer on Team Tail Tag and Royal Fumble, two tail-grabbing games, has been adjusted to one minute and thirty seconds, making those rounds shorter (they were initially two minute rounds).

And finally, the max player count on Fall Mountain is now set at 15. If you go into the finals with more than 15 players, rare as that is, you'll play a different game like Hex-A-Gone, Royale Fumble, or Jump Showdown.

Here are the full Fall Guys patch notes for August 20:

Max player count for Fall Mountain is now 15

Team Tail Tag and Royal Fumble timer is now 1:30

No more back to back team games

Valve costumes will now be available in the store on PS4

Previous Fall Guys patch notes can be found below:

August 13:

Jump Showdown added

Lowered the weighting for Royal Fumble to add more final round variation

Fixed crash at launch with certain regional calendars set in the operating system

Improved messaging for matchmaking and server errors

Fixed physics behaving erratically at high framerate on levels like Tip Toe

Fixed crown in Fall Mountain not being grabbable in rare situations

Addressed some collisions in Block Party allowing players to bypass the blocks

Fixed Parties sometimes failing due to too many requests

Addressed some special characters causing display issues in player names

Fixed Big Tease Achievement not unlocking in specific regions

PC only - Fixed certain game controller models not being detected on PC