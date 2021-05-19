Fall Guys is getting some adorable Tron skins

In the never-ending procession of pop culture-inspired skins in games, Mediatonic has announced four Tron-themed outfits coming to Fall Guys next week.

Falling in-line with Season 4's neon-laced futuristic theme, the bean-shaped versions of Tron, Sark, Rinzler, and Quorra are arriving on May 24. Sark will be available in the store for 22,000 kudos, while a DLC pack containing the other three characters in all their retro neon glory will be made available for purchase.

🚨 TRON IS COMING TO FALL GUYS 🚨Sark will be featured in the store for 22K KudosThere will also be a DLC pack containing:⚡ Tron⚡ Rinzler⚡ QuorraReleasing on the 24th of May! pic.twitter.com/Kt3qOlPUWHMay 19, 2021 See more

They're pretty cute as far as costumes for small rotund beans can be, and they're certainly cuter than some of the stranger collaboration costumes we've had—looking at you, Cuphead and his pal Mugman. We've yet to see another glimpse of what seemed to be a very heavy hint towards the future inclusion of Among Us skins, though.

Season 4 of Fall Guys debuted at the end of March, with the major mid-season update dropping last week. It added some new rounds and almost complete crossplay with PlayStation 4 players—only being unable to create cross-platform parties.