Exclusive guide: Get everything in Aion's Empyrean Crucible dungeon, and get out alive!

The Empyrean Crucible is a brand new gladiatorial arena-style dungeon that will be added to the game next week when patch 2.5 goes live, and we've been given a veritable treasure trove of information on it by the developers. New monsters, epic loot, and more--we've got the official guide put together by the experts of Aion's official community team on how to get through this nasty dungeon alive, and with some shiny new gear to show for it!

First up, some basic questions:

How do I get there? Entrances are located in Sanctum and Pandeamonium, as well as in Inggison Illusion Fortress and Gelkmaros Fortress.

What level do I have to be? This is a level 50 group instanced dungeon with a cooldown of 22 hours.

How does it work? It is themed after a gauntlet and plays a bit like other game's Last Stand modes: you must battle through 10 stages that each have 5 rounds, for a total of 50 different combinations of monsters.

What kind of monsters are there? Lots of 'em, including level 55 versions of popular named monsters like Vile Judge Kromede, King Zugog and Tahabata Pyrelord

What do I get? Worthwhile loot includes Eternal weapons and armor, Fabled weapons and armor, exclusive costumes, functional pets, and more.

Stage 1: The Daeva apprentices

In this stage, players will face the apprentices of Marchutan or Kaisinel in a training coliseum. Be wary, these Daevas may be mere apprentices, but their strikes and spells pack a wallop.

After you take out the apprentices in the first four rounds, an Instructor will appear in the fifth round to take a crack at teaching the group a lesson in pain.

Reward by the end of the stage: 10,000 points

(Points are accumulated throughout the entire dungeon for each kill your team gets. At the end, these points are converted into Crucible Insignias at a fixed rate. The Insignias can be turned in to purchase any of the available loot.)

If one of your teammates died during this first round, don't worry! Throughout the dungeon, a total of six Worthiness Ticket Boxes will appear in Illusion Stadium. The Worthiness Tickets looted from the boxes can be used by surviving players to resurrect their fallen allies and bring them back by their side in the Stadium. Kind in mind, however, that traditional resurrection spells cannot be used in the Empyrean Crucible.

Stage 2: The Mau and Krall

After you beat the apprentices, you'll find yourself being lowered into an enclosed arena and assaulted by Mau or Krall warriors and their minions. In later rounds, elite Mau or Krall soldiers will attempt to wreak havoc on the group.

In the fifth round, players will face the fury of Eltnen or Morheim's zone bosses, who each have a few new tricks up their sleeves in their dungeon versions!

Immediately following the fifth round, the Empyrean Crucible's first Prize Round will start. These Prize Rounds are optional, will occasionally occur after the fifth round of a stage, and often have more fun-focused rewards. This Prize Round is launched by Administrator Arminos, who (like a total jerk) will appear and spawn a King Saam boss for you to fight. The goal of this Prize Round is to smack around the King Saam as much as possible, while still managing to squash all the little Saam offspring he spawns. The little guys have a chance to drop rare items as well, which will be helpful later on in the Empyrean Crucible--so whack 'em all!

Reward by the end of the stage: 21,000 points

Stage 3: Spirit temple

After you've had your fun in the Prize Round, the Illusion Stadium will transform into an ancient temple of moving panels and swinging blocks. Players are pitted against an onslaught of elemental spirits that will increase in strength until the final round.

In the fifth and final round, players will face a devastating Tempest Spirit and Magma Spirit duo.

Prize Round! Administrator Arminos spawns another four elemental spirits. Defeat these spirits as quickly as possible, because each spirit has a chance to drop one of the rare spirit hats. The spirits disappear after a limited time, so don't delay!

Reward by the end of the stage: 34,000 points

1 Worthiness Ticket Box appears in the Ready Room.