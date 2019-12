If you're lucky enough to have access to the Evolve alpha then this video won't be of much interest, but to everyone else: here's over 20 minutes of raw footage from the forthcoming cooperative shooter. Watch as YouTube user jackfrags plays as a Kraken, trying his darndest to stay alive in the face of a four-strong human onslaught. Watch as he prevails against the odds.

We counted Evolve among our favourite PC games at E3 2014. The team shooter is set to launch October 21.