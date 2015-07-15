Evoland 2 is coming in August

Evoland 2: A Slight Case of Spacetime Continuum Disorder is not the most handily-named game ever made, nor is it the easiest to pigeonhole. As we noted in the May announcement of the follow-up to the hit 2013 indie RPG, it will "feature all of the genres," with a bit of fighting, a bit of shmuping, some platforming, and even a dash of stealth. And okay, maybe that's not all the genres, but it's more than you usually see crammed into a single game. The one thing we were missing was a launch date, but now we've got that base covered too.

Developer Shiro Games announced today that Evoland 2 will be out the door on August 25. "By confirming to our fans when Evoland 2 will release, we hope the excitement and anticipation will garner further awareness of this very special game," Shiro CEO Sebastien Vidal said. "We are taking every measure to deliver a memorable experience that delivers on the original vision we had set for the original Evoland. This is going to be an epic adventure through the world of videogames and we hope players will join us."

Evoland 2 follows the adventures of a hero "who must protect the strange world he lives in by learning to understand events in different timelines, and in turn attempt to alter a grim future for the better." The Evoland 2 website says the sequel will be "a much bigger game" than the original, "with a complex scenario based on time travel, dozens of characters with their own backgrounds and ambitions and vastly different gameplay styles that are linked to the story and the player’s actions." Preorders for the DRM-free version of the game are now available, at ten percent off the regular price of $20/£15.