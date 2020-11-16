EVGA drenches Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3090 and 3080 cards in liquid cooling

EVGA is not letting a little thing like a shortfall of GPUs (compared to demand) stop it from launching more cards around those very GPUs that are proving so elusive. Just the opposite, EVGA has launched a combined eight new liquid cooled GeForce RTX 3090 and 3080 graphics cards, plus a couple of do-it-yourself kits for those who already managed to score certain EVGA models.

Like every other 3090 and 3080 on the planet, these new models are out of stock. So they have launched in the sense that EVGA has unveiled them and erected products pages, with pricing information.

The eight new models are split evenly between Hydro Copper variants that slot into custom liquid cooling loops, and Hybrid series cards that have an all-in-one liquid cooler attached.

Here's how the pricing shakes out:

GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Hydro Copper—$1,850

GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Hybrid Gaming—$1,800

GeForce RTX 3090 XC3 Ultra Hydro Copper—$1,650

GeForce RTX 3090 XC3 Ultra Hybrid Gaming—$1,620



GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra Hydro Copper—$850

GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra Hybrid Gaming—$820

GeForce RTX 3080 XC3 Ultra Hydro Copper—$810

GeForce RTX 3080 XC3 Ultra Hybrid Gaming—$780

For reference, the 3090 Founders Edition runs $1,500 and the 3080 Founders Edition costs $700. So for the 3090, you're looking at a $120+ premium for the Hybrid models and $150+ for the Hydro Copper versions, and $80+ and $110+ for the 3080 in Hybrid and Hydro Copper form, respectively.

That's not too bad, if you're interested in liquid cooling. EVGA is also offering a couple of DIY Hybrid kits. One is compatible with both 3090 and 3080 FTW3 cards and costs $120, and the other fits EVGA's 3090 and 3080 XC3 models, and costs $110.

The Hydro Copper models sport full-coverage water blocks. A nickel-plated copper block makes contact with all the important parts, those being the GPU, memory, and VRM. According to EVGA, the 3090 versions sees a 27 percent reduction in GPU temps compared to a standard air cooler, and a 33 percent reduction in memory temps. And for the Hybrid model, EVGA claims GPU temps improve by 21.6 percent and memory temps drop by 11 percent.

Not that any of this really matters, since Nvidia's RTX 30 series flies off store shelves just as fast as vendors can stock them. That said, EVGA has adopted a queue-based ordering system. All you have to do is sign up to be notified when a specific card is in stock, which essentially puts you in line. When it's your turn, you'll have eight hours to place your order. It's as fair of a system as I can think of.