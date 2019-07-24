Every Cyberpunk 2077 player gets 'exactly the same in-game content'

Cyberpunk 2077 comes in a few different flavours, including a collector's edition and a preorder edition, both containing lots of extras. None of them, however, give you anything you can use when you start wandering around Night City. When asked about it on Twitter, CD Projekt Red explained that in-game bonuses were specifically committed.

"No, we don't do that," the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account said. "Every person that buys the game gets exactly the same in-game content, no matter if they buy it in preorders, on release date or 2 years later." The exchange was posted on Reddit.

Slapping down some cash before it launches won't net you a sweet new jacket for V, then, but it also suggests that there won't be special editions that throw in extra gear or missions down the line. We know that there will be DLC and possibly expansions, however, though expect the former to be free.

CD Projekt Red took a similar approach with The Witcher 3, releasing lots of DLC, complete with new missions, for all players. Only the meaty expansions were sold, which could be bought separately, with the expansion pass and, later, bundled together in the Game of the Year Edition.

Preorder bonuses are pretty par for the course and never really worth the risk of buying a game before it's out, but at least this time you can wait and not worry about missing out on a mission or a cool skin for your gun.

I've reached out to CD Projekt Red to confirm if this is the developer's official stance, and what that means for possible future editions.

Cheers, Twisted Voxel.