EVE Online's Starter Pack is free on Steam until April 12th

If you've been wanting to get into EVE Online, right now is a great time to do it. The game has been free-to-play for a while, but now you can get the Starter Pack DLC for free—as long as you grab it in the next day or two.

The Starter Pack includes seven days of Omega (a premium subscription that includes access to all ships), 250,000 Skill Points, the Celerbral Accelerator (a booster for damage and skill), a bundle of start ship skins, and Blood Raider apparel.

Even though the included items aren't incredible, you can't complain about free. You can grab the Starter Pack right now from Steam, and keep in mind that the base game has to be added to your account first.