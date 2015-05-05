Euro Truck Simulator 2: Scandinavia delivers a launch trailer

Maybe you feel the need to poke fun at the soaring and inspirational music attached to this Euro Truck Simulator 2: Scandinavia launch trailer. Well, know this, Mr. Strawman Cynic, I did two honest-to-god fist-pumps during the course of its one-and-a-half minute running time. Complex road networks? Oh yes, I'll have a bit of that.

The Scandinavia expansion is out this week, and adds 27 new cities across Sweden, Norway and Denmark. There's new industry, new cargo and new companies, too. It all sounds like a rather fine package, all attached to a game that remains one of the most compelling road sims of recent years.

Scandinavia is due out on Thursday, May 7, and will cost €18. To prepare, developer SCS yesterday released the game's 1.17 patch, bringing improvements to weather and lighting systems, as well as engine performance, stability and AI behaviour.