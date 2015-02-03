Euro Truck Simulator 2 mods I wish existed

Euro Truck Simulator 2 is genuinely one of my all-time favourite games, and I say that without a hint of irony. In it you drive a variety of heavy goods vehicles around Europe, and while that sounds like the most boring thing imaginable on paper, it’s bizarrely compelling when you’re behind the wheel.

You can read sim expert Tim Stone’s review here, or read about my experiences playing it with the Oculus Rift.

And if you’ve experienced everything the vanilla game has to offer, there’s a truckload of brilliant user-made mods available online. I’ve had some ideas for mods of my own, but a lack of any art or coding talent whatsoever means they’ll probably never leave my head. So here they are, for posterity.

If any skilled modders, or even developers from SCS Software, are reading this: you can have these ideas FOR FREE.