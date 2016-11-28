Euro Truck Simulator 2 heads to France for its next expansion

Buckle up, everyone, we're going to France! By "we," I mean digital big-riggers who own Euro Truck Simulator 2, and by "France" I mean the upcoming expansion Vive la France! that will add 20,000 kilometers of new rues and highways in the land of liberté, egalité, fraternité.

"Discover famous landmarks, deliver to expansive industrial areas, navigate complex intersections and interchanges, enjoy visually unique roundabouts inspired by real locations," developer SCS Software said. "Transport a variety of new cargo to service new local French companies as well as connecting the region to the rest of Europe."

More specifically, here's what's in store:

Extensive map of France to explore

20,000 km of new roads and highways

Famous landmarks, recognizable places

15 new cities

Rural French villages and scenery

Enhanced vegetation, new forest ecosystems

New local companies to work for

French tollgate system

New industries including nuclear plants

New cargoes to haul

"Get a job hauling nuclear waste through France's baffling autoroutes" is one of the most PC gaming-est box blurbs I've ever stumbled across, but I don't judge: If anything, I think it's great that no matter what your particular itch might be, somewhere out there is a game that can scratch it. Euro Truck Simulator 2: Vive la France! will be out on December 5, and will sell on Steam for $19/€19/£14.